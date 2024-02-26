Mostly Cloudy 34°

Hello, Hoda! Today Show Anchor Hosting Book Signing In Ridgewood

Hoda Kotb, the co-anchor on "The Today Show" is ready to bring some hope to Bergen County.

 Photo Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Rodriguez/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Kotb is signing copies of her new children's book, "Hope is a Rainbow" on Monday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at Bookends in Ridgewood. The book, meant for kids ages 4 to 8, is about teaching kids to reach for their dreams, whether they are as big as the sky or small as a bowl of a purple ice cream, according to a synopsis. 

This is Kotb's third children book. She previously wrote "I've Loved You Since Forever," and "You Are My Happy."

To purchase tickets for the signing, click here.

