Hello, Hoda! Today Show Anchor Hosting Book Signing In Ridgewood

Kotb is signing copies of her new children's book, "Hope is a Rainbow" on Monday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at Bookends in Ridgewood. The book, meant for kids ages 4 to 8, is about teaching kids to reach for their dreams, whether they are as big as the sky or small as a bowl of a purple ice cream, according to a synopsis.

This is Kotb's third children book. She previously wrote "I've Loved You Since Forever," and "You Are My Happy."

To purchase tickets for the signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.