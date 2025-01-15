Route 17 DUI Driver Arrested In Ridgewood, Police Say

Ridgewood police were notified by responders in Paramus of an erratic vehicle on Linwood Avenue coming from Route 17 with heavy from end damage, Capt. Glenn Ender said.

Officers located the truck in a shopping center parking lot near 263 Franklin Avenue at 9:42 a.m., Ender said.

Photos shard by Boyd A. Loving show the driver performing field sobriety tests. The driver was placed under arrest and, as of press time, was being processed at Ridgewood police HQ on suspicion of DUI, the captain said.

A flatbed tow truck transported the damaged Toyota Tacoma to a nearby impound yard, while the driver was taken to Ridgewood Police Department headquarters for processing.

As of press time there have been no reports of a crash.

