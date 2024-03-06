'Coach Prime' Deion Sanders Appearing In Ridgewood

Deion Sanders, the two-sport superstar who now captivates college football as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, will be signing copies of his new book "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field," at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

In the book, "Coach Prime" offers personal stories and winning strategies to help people lead better lives, according to a synopsis.

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sanders also excelled on the baseball diamond. He is the only person to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series. After retiring from football and baseball, he went into coaching, dominating at Jackson State before heading to Colorado last year. He was named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 2023.

A father of five, Sanders released his own rap album, "Prime Time" in 1994 and hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1995. To purchase tickets to meet Sanders, click here.

