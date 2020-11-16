Totowa Taco Joint That Started As Food Truck Replacing Shuttered Ridgewood Restaurant

A Mexican joint in Totowa that started as a food truck is replacing a Ridgewood restaurant that closed last March.

Sombrero Taco will be coming to 14 Oak St., formerly occupied by The Sensible Fork. This will be the second Sombrero location.

Sombrero was launched as a food truck by a family with hopes of one day having their own restaurant.

"Our menu of tacos, quesadillas, and burritos was a hit," the website says. "People loved them! Tender carnitas marinated overnight, succulent grilled shrimp, a range of house salsas – our menu was coming together."

It became a family affair, with mom waking up early to food prep, and dad buying all the supplies.

The children took the truck on the road and fired up the grill.​​

"Teamwork. Passion. Family. A year of hard work, early mornings, late nights, big laughs, big tears, and a never-ending drive to share what our family has created has driven us forward," Sombrero's restaurant said.

"A year later, we took the success - our family’s success - and launched our first brick and mortar location in Totowa NJ offering a full range of menu items that we had been dreaming about since day one.

"There is no secret sauce (except for Momma Jenny’s), just hard work, perseverance, fresh ingredients, and above all, great tasting food."

Sombrero Tacoria is hoping for a December opening on Oak Street. Meanwhile, the Totowa eatery is located at 330 Union Blvd.

