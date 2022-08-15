One Of Bergen County's Most Popular Ice Cream Shops Shutters

One of Bergen County's most beloved ice cream shops has closed after seven years in business.

Ice Cream By Mike scooped its final dozen-or-so flavors on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Owner Michael Elias, who moved his shop from Hackensack to Ridgewood, told NorthJersey.com he "just didn't have enough business."

"A farewell to all of our friends and family that has supported us through the way," Elias wrote on Instagram. "...Thank you for the love and we hope to see you again sometime soon."

"So sad to see you go but we know what’s next is bigger and better," one customer wrote. "Can’t wait to see what that is! We’ll miss you and your delicious ice cream."

" We loved coming by every week and having your ice cream for holidays and etc," another said. "All the best bud. Shame that the area loses you and another great family owned shop."

