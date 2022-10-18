Buddies Quit Corporate Jobs To Launch Healthy Cafe That Just Landed On Route 17

One was a real estate developer and the other worked in marketing.

Both quit their jobs to open a health food cafe that recently landed in Bergen County.

Allen Caruso and Brandon Acres, of Saratoga Springs, NY, have brought THORN + ROOTS to Route 17 in Ridgewood.

Caruso and Acres were washing down Buffalo Chicken pizzas with IPAs, lamenting over the lack of healthy on-the-go food options four years ago, when they had their "Eureka" moment.

And so, THORN + ROOTS was born.

The menu boasts an extensive list of avocado toast, power bowls, salads, smoothies, juices and more.

What's their why?

"For really busy people who want to choose real food, real fast. For farm-to-mouth, grab-and-go awesomeness. For you. Who has time to go on a treasure hunt through all of the produce at the grocery store, looking for that perfect bunch of kale, carrots, parsley?

"Who has time to wash it, cut it, put it through the juicer and clean up all the – insert favorite curse word here – spills that you know are going to happen?

"We do. And we do it for people just like you. The truth is, we love doing it. Everything on the THORN + ROOTS menu was created by us and we want to share all of it with our friends and community."

THORN + ROOTS, 381 Route 17, Ridgewood

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.