Update: Arson Investigators Probe Multi-Truck Fire In Ridgefield

No injuries were reported in the three-alarm blaze, which ignited behind the Hanjin warehouse on Railroad Avenue near Pleasantview Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

At least four box trucks and rigs were destroyed or severely damaged.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Fairview, Leonia, Palisades Park and Ridgefield Park.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit tended to fluid runoff.

Units returned to service about four hours later.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit is probing the cause of the fires.

Damien Danis, Jo Fehl and the Ridgefield Fire Department provided photos and information for this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.