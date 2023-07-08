Partly Cloudy 76°

SUV Crash Into Hasbrouck Heights Home Ruptures Gas Line

An SUV plowed into a Hasbrouck Heights home and ruptured a gas line overnight Saturday.

No serious injuries were immediately reported after the Honda HR V crashed into the ranch house at the corner of Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue, just off Route 46, shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, July 8.
Jerry DeMarco
Lodi firefighters joined their Hasbrouck Heights colleagues at the scene.

Nutchies Service had to wait for a PSE&G crew to cap the gas line before removing the vehicle.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this account.

