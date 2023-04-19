Stunning Bergen County Home Hits Market At $1.85M (PHOTOS)

The home at 404 Upper Blvd. in Ridgewood is on the market for just that.

Represented by the Ann & Melinda Group of Coldwell Bankers, the single-family residence was built in 2007 and sits on on .42 acres with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The home offers "stunning" light-filled Pella windows, "exceptional" millwork and an open floor bank. And for those who prefer their tile onyx, the home offers that too.

The home also features a game room with a pub area for those who want people to watch the game at their house.

"The wow begins," according to the listing. "The perfect blend of elegance and comfortable everyday living."

The home has been listed on Zillow for seven days and you better act fast, as the home has almost 2,400 views as of Wednesday, April 19. The home was previously sold in 2014 for $1.6 million. Property taxes are estimated at $42,864 according to the listing.

