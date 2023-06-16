Thunderstorm Rain Fog/Mist 64°

SHARE

Route 80 Motorcyclist Crashes, Local Lanes Closed Overnight In Bergen

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an overnight crash Friday that closed the local lanes of Route 80 in Bergen County.

The motorist went down shortly before 4 a.m. June 16 near mile marker 66.8 on westbound Route 80 in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey State Police said.
The motorist went down shortly before 4 a.m. June 16 near mile marker 66.8 on westbound Route 80 in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey State Police said. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo) / INSET: NJSP
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The motorist went down shortly before 4 a.m. June 16 near mile marker 66.8 on the westbound highway in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

No other vehicles were involved, the sergeant said.

ALS and BLS units responded along with state troopers, who are investigating the cause.

The motorist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Curry said weren't considered life-threatening.

to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE