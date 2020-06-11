Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Biden Overtakes Trump In Pennsylvania
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Heroes: Ridgefield Park Police Revive Two OD Victims At Once

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ridgefield Park police
Ridgefield Park police Photo Credit: RIDGEFIELD PARK PD

Ridgefield Park police revived two overdose victims with Narcan at the same time.

A frantic, screaming companion led responding Sgt. William Morton and Officers Brian Ooms and Chris Beirne into the Park Street apartment shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Joseph Rella said.

In the bedroom they found a limp 32-year-old woman face down and turning blue, the chief said.

As two of the officers administered Narcan, the other looked for any drugs or paraphernalia that would help assess her condition.

That's when he found an unconscious 30-year-old male victim, also face down, in a nearby bathroom, Rella said.

Two doses of Narcan each revived the pair, who both began breathing on their own before being taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice!

Serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.