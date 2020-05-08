Hasbrouck Heights PD: Garfield Gunman Who Shot At Teen In Drive-By Captured In Passaic

Hasbrouck Heights detectives captured a Garfield man who they said tried to kill a borough teen in a drive-by shooting just off Route 46.

Ramon Santana, 22, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with attempted murder, child endangerment and various weapons offenses.

Santana fired from an SUV at the 17-year-old target, who was alone outside the Boulevard Apartments on Hoehn Avenue, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

The Acura SUV then sped east toward Boulevard, he said.

The boy wasn't struck by gunfire, the lieutenant said.

Detectives found the Acura on Monroe Street in Passaic, then grabbed the 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound Santana as he emerged from a nearby apartment, Colaneri said.

