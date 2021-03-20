Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hasbrouck Heights Firefighters Get 37 Air Masks From Port Authority Colleagues

The donation from the Port Authority's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Unit to Hasbrouck Heights police is "truly a reflection of mutual aid partners supporting each other when and where they can."
Photo Credit: COURTESY: Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters have 37 new compressed air masks courtesy of their colleagues at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Borough firefighters are among the authority's mutual aid partners at Teterboro Airport, where they often respond to incidents.

So the Port Authority's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Unit donated the needed SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus oxygen masks).

“This donation will no doubt have a life saving impact not only for Teterboro Airport but also for the community of Hasbrouck Heights," said Tom Wiezerzack, the unit's deputy chief and commanding officer.

It's "truly a reflection of mutual aid partners supporting each other when and where they can,” Wiezerzack said.

