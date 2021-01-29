Driver Ticketed In Hasbrouck Heights Multi-Vehicle Crash

A driver received a summons following a multi-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said.

The 35-year-old Caldwell driver's Nissan Rogue crossed the double-yellow line and struck one vehicle, which rammed into a pole, then kept going and hit a second one outside the Skyline Apartments on Terrace Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

He received a summons for failing to keep right, police said.

One of the other vehicles was driven by a 57-year-old Englewood resident and the third by a 56-year-old Lodi resident, police said.

The drivers from Caldwell and Englewood were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, they said.

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters and EMS also responded.

PHOTOS: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

