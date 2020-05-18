Body Of Bogota Man Who Jumped From Route 95 Bridge Recovered From Creek In Ridgefield

UPDATE: Responders early Monday afternoon recovered the body of a despondent Bogota man who jumped from the Route 95 bridge in Ridgefield Park.

The 60-something man left his home around 5 a.m. following a family dispute, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police found his abandoned car on the highway before noon and alerted local authorities.

Ridgefield Park responders pulled the man's body from Mill Creek in the area of 295 Bergen Turnpike, and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Rescuers from Teaneck, Ridgefield and Leonia also converged on the area along with New Jersey State Police and an Advanced Life Support unit.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741 .You are not alone.

