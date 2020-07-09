Authorities: Retired Jersey City Police Officer Kills Himself In Hasbrouck Heights Home

A distraught retired Jersey City police officer shot and killed himself in his Hasbrouck Heights home Thursday night, authorities confirmed.

The 50-something man’s wife called police and met them outside the Lawrence Avenue house, saying he had a handgun and was threatening to kill himself, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

When efforts to reach him failed, borough police called for the Bergen County Regional SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Unit.

After additional attempts at contact also failed, the SWAT team broke in and found him dead of a single gunshot wound to the head, with a handgun nearby, on the second floor.

“At no time were there any hostages,” one of the tactical responders told Daily Voice. “His wife left the home and called police as soon as he began talking about suicide.....There was no standoff."

