Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Container At Bergen County Corner

Temperatures pushed toward triple digits on Friday the 13th when the corpse of a woman was found stuffed into a barrel left at the curb of a leafy Bergen County street. Authorities were trying to identify her.

Trash haulers ignored the container left on Hobart Street at the corner of Teaneck Road because it wasn't standard, responders told Daily Voice.

A police officer opened it shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday and made the grisly discovery, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The area was then cordoned off.

Musella's Major Crimes Unit and village police are investigating the discovery, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collected evidence -- and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which was conducting an autopsy to determine how the victim died.

