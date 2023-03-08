Contact Us
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Vehicle In Route 17 Crash Bursts Into Flames

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A Dodge Neon caught fire after colliding with a Toyota Camry at the northbound Route 17 jughandle across from the White Castle in Hasbrouck Heights shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 4.
A Dodge Neon caught fire after colliding with a Toyota Camry at the northbound Route 17 jughandle across from the White Castle in Hasbrouck Heights shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 4. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

A driver refused medical attention for a hand injury following a fiery crash that jammed a busy stretch of Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights.

A Dodge Neon caught fire after colliding with a Toyota Camry at the northbound jughandle across from the White Castle shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 4.

Borough firefighters doused the flames and the Neon was towed.

Borough police handled traffic control and summoned the state Department of Transportation after the traffic light malfunctioned.

They're investigating the cause of the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.