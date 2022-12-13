Contact Us
Six Vehicles Swiped From Hasbrouck Heights Used Car Lots

Jerry DeMarco
Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / HHPD

It's not just late-model luxury cars that auto thieves are coveting: One crew just swiped six older vehicles from two neighboring used-car lots in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said. 

The burglars broke into dealerships across from one another on Railroad Avenue sometime after dark Sunday, Dec. 11, and before mid-morning on Monday, Police Chief Joseph Rinke said.

Taken were five four-door vehicles:

  • 2009 Mercedes Benz C30 (black);
  • 2011 Infinity G2A (gray);
  • 2012 Audi A4 (white);
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata (white);
  • 2013 BMW 5S (black);
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata 4dr silver.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has security footage or information that could help identify the thieves is asked to call the Hasbrouck Heights PD Detective Bureau: (201) 288-6019.

