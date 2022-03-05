Police: Hit-Run Driver Nabbed By Wood-Ridge PD Had Loaded Gun In Waistband, Large Knife In Car

A hit-and-run driver was carrying a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets along with a large butcher knife when Wood-Ridge police found him, authorities said.

Brandon Morales, 18, of Passaic had pulled into dead-ended Sussex Road when Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano and Officer Mark Torsiello found him and a woman in a severely damaged 2009 Audi A4 around 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 2, Capt. Joseph Biamonte said.

The Audi had been involved in a hit and run without injuries moments earlier on Passaic Street, the captain said.

Rutigliano and Torsiello spotted the knife while speaking with Morales and his passenger, Biamonte said.

They found a 9mm Smith & Wesson in his waistband during a subsequent patdown, he said.

Morales was charged with weapons possession, possession of illegal ammunition and resisting arrest before being sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

His passenger was released.

Assisting was Detective David Marchitelli, along with police from Hasbrouck Heights and Carlstadt.

