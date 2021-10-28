Contact Us
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge
News

Police: Driver Runs Stop Sign, Knocks Over SUV In Hasbrouck Heights

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Springfield Avenue and Summit Street, Hasbrouck Heights
Springfield Avenue and Summit Street, Hasbrouck Heights Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

Two drivers were hospitalized following a crash that rolled an SUV in Hasbrouck Heights.

A 34-year-old driver from Paramus was headed east on Springfield Street in a 2017 Subaru Forester when she apparently blew the stop sign at Summit Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, said Police Captain Joseph Rinke, the officer charged of the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department.

The Subaru was struck in the intersection by a 2017 Ford Focus driven by a 37-year-old borough man and then rolled onto the corner sidewalk, he said.

Borough firefighters extricated the Subaru driver before she and the other motorist were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the captain said.

Courthouse Towing removed the vehicles.

