NJ Physicians Have State Licenses Pulled For Sexual Misconduct

A psychiatrist accused of sexually assaulting patients and two doctors who admitted doing so were permanently barred from practicing in New Jersey, authorities said Wednesday.

Dr. Carl J. Renner, 66, of Glen Rock had previously pleaded guilty to charges that he intentionally touched six female patients “inappropriately and without legitimate medical purpose or their consent” during exams and procedures at his Hasbrouck Heights practice, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Another doctor, Michael Tyshkov, 67, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to charges that he did the same to two female patients, including a minor, at his Summit practice, Grewal said.

The State Board of Medical Examiners permanently revoked their medical licenses, as well as that of Dr. Pritpaul Singh, a 71-year-old Hackettstown psychiatrist.

Singh is awaiting trial on charges of sexual activity with a female patient, violation of the standards for prescribing medications and failing to monitor patient compliance, the attorney general said.

“Sexual abuse and misconduct is inappropriate in any setting but [is] especially troubling when the perpetrators are the professionals we entrust with our health and wellbeing,” Grewal said.

“The egregious conduct in these cases warranted severe consequences, and these sanctions should serve as examples of how we will continue to protect the public by holding professionals involved in sexual misconduct accountable,” he added.

Renner, a North Bergen native, was initially charged in June 2019 with sexually assaulting a patient at his office.

Authorities later added additional charges stemming from what they said were reported sexual assaults on another patient during two separate visits.

His license was temporarily suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Renner was one of the few physicians left who make house calls on senior and homebound patients.

He was graduated with honors in pre-med from Clemson University and received his Doctor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Mexico, according to his resume.

Renner did his internship and internal medicine residency at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark.

He has been a longtime member of Heights Medical and the Internal Medicine Department at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he has senior attending privileges and teaches residents.

Renner also was on the faculty of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, sits on the Bergen County Medical Society’s Judicial Committee and is an active member of the Glen Rock Board of Health and a physician for the borough ambulance corps.

Under a final consent order, he’s precluded from ever reapplying for his New Jersey license to practice medicine and surgery, from managing, overseeing, supervising or influencing the practice of medicine or provision of healthcare activities in the state.

Renner also was fined $30,000, of which $10,000 must be paid within 18 months, Grewal said. The remaining $20,000 will be suspended as long as Renner meets the terms of the consent order.

Singh, meanwhile, is permanently barred from seeking a medical license or CDS registration in New Jersey and must notify current patients that he’s banned, the attorney general said.

He also was fined $10,000.

Tyshkov also is permanently precluded from reapplying for his license to practice medicine in New Jersey.

The pediatric gastroenterologist was initially charged with sexually assaulting two patients – one 16, the other 19 – during routine exams.

Charges of sexually assaulting another patient followed.

All three agreed to divest themselves from any “current and future financial interest in, or benefit derived from” the practice of medicine in New Jersey, Grewal said.

Representing the state following investigations by the Enforcement Bureau within the Division of Consumer Affairs were:

Deputy Attorney General Michael Antenucci of the Professional Boards Prosecution Section within the New Jersey Division of Law in the Renner case;

Deputy Attorney General Michelle Mikelberg of the Professional Boards Prosecution Section in the Singh case;

Deputy Attorney General Cristina Ramundo of the Professional Boards Prosecution Section within the Division of Law in the Tyshkov case.

Patients who believe that they have been treated by a licensed health care professional in an inappropriate manner can file an online complaint with the state Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting its website or by calling (973) 504-6200 to request a complaint form. For multilingual information about filing sexual misconduct complaints, go to: njconsumeraffairs.gov/sexual-misconduct-complaint.

