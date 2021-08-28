New Details Emerge As Man Accused Of Dumping Escort's Body Is Moved To Bergen County Jail

UPDATE: A man now jailed in Bergen County was seen entering a Manhattan building with a New York City escort a full week before her remains were found dumped on a quiet local street, court papers show.

Auriello Parker was waiting for Nicole Flanagan at the deluxe Wall Street apartment after texting her on Aug. 6, Bergen County homicide detectives wrote in an arrest warrant.

Flanagan, a 42-year-old Connecticut native living in Queens, arrived at 1:45 a.m., got into an elevator with Parker and headed upstairs to a 22nd-floor apartment, it says.

No proof has yet been shown that anyone besides Parker ever saw her alive again.

Parker, 29, of the Springfield Gardens section of Queens, was seen on surveillance video carrying “a large drum” matching the description of the one recovered in Ridgefield Park into the Financial District building just before noon on Aug. 11, detectives said.

He reportedly told someone who’d seen him with the barrel that he was moving.

The following night, Aug. 12, security cameras captured images of Parker and “another individual” arriving at the building in a white commercial van, grabbing a luggage cart from the lobby and wheeling it to a freight elevator, investigators wrote.

The van apparently had been rented this past June but never returned.

INSET: Nicole Flanagan / 95 Wall Street, NYC INSET: Family photo / GoogleMaps

Minutes after going up in the elevator, Parker and the as-yet unnamed suspect were seen leaving the building with the drum, detectives said.

E-ZPass records showed the van later crossing the George Washington Bridge, they said.

Security cameras show the van riding around the Ridgefield Park neighborhood and then stopping for several minutes near where Flanagan’s body was eventually found, according to the warrant.

It was roughly an hour later when the van was recorded heading back over the East River between Manhattan and the Bronx.

The weather was particularly hot that week, with temperatures pushing toward triple digits. Roughly 36 hours or so had passed before a resident called about the abandoned barrel on Hobart Place off Teaneck Road. READ MORE….

Bergen County Sheriff's detectives dust the barrel for fingerprints following the grisly discovery in Ridgefield Park. CBS2 NEWS

With no signs of physical trauma to speak of, the Bergen County Medical Examiner was awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether Flanagan was killed or died of other causes -- as well as roughly how long she'd been dead.

Flanagan, who worked as an escort, had a criminal history, which allowed detectives to identify the unwed mother of three through fingerprints, law enforcement sources said.

Investigators went to 95 Wall Street, among other locations, they said, after discovering that she’d listed a residence there.

The pieces then began falling together.

Parker turned himself in to the NYPD last weekend after city detectives identified him from the surveillance images captured at the building.

He was extradited to New Jersey to face charges of being an accomplice to disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains; being an accomplice to desecrating, damaging and/or destroying human remains; and conspiring with a co-defendant to disturb, move, conceal and/or desecrate a deceased body.

Parker remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He also faces charges in New York.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.