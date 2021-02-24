Just Passing By: Hackensack Firefighters Help Douse Ridgefield Park Candle Factory Blaze

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a Wednesday afternoon blaze that damaged solar panels and a portion of the roof of a Ridgefield Park candle factory.

Flames and smoke brought not only village firefighters but also their colleagues from Hackensack, who were passing by following a call on Route 80 and could see the roof of Star Candle Company on Industrial Avenue from the highway shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Hackensack firefighters used dry-chemical extinguishers to hold the flames in check until their village colleagues arrived.

The fire went to three alarms for coverage in the village, handled by Little Ferry firefighters.

Hackensack firefighters assisted their Ridgefield Park colleagues. Route 80 is in the background. HACKENSACK FIRE DEPARTMENT

