Junior Firefighter Critically Injured In Ridgefield Park House Blaze

UPDATE: A Ridgefield Park junior firefighter was critically injured in a Sunday afternoon house blaze, authorities confirmed.

"It's significant," one responder said. "No one knows if he'll lose his leg."

A pressured cylinder popped and shrapnel struck the 17-year-old volunteer -- breaking several bones in his leg and both hands -- as he helped set up a hose outside the 2½-story Mount Vernon Street home, responders said.

Village firefighters quickly knocked down the two-alarm blaze and had it under control at 3:15 p.m., barely 45 minutes after it broke out.

The 17-year-old junior firefighter was still in surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center hours later.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was also notified.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.