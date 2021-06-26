Contact Us
HEROES: Ridgefield Park Police Revive Driver In Route 46 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Ridgefield Park police
Ridgefield Park police Photo Credit: RIDGEFIELD PARK PD

Ridgefield Park police revived a driver who crashed on Route 46 after apparently suffering a medical episode Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The 59-year-old Queens driver apparently had a low blood sugar-related incident before his car struck the concrete divider on the eastbound highway shortly after 2 p.m., village Police Chief Joseph Rella said.

Officers forced their way into the car and immediately began CPR, Rella said.

After two shocks from a defibrillator, the driver came to, he said.

He was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, the chief confirmed.

