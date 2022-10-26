HERO: Distraught Man, 80, Pursuing Suicide Rescued By Hasbrouck Heights Police Officer

A Hasbrouck Heights police officer revived an 80-year-old man who authorities said was trying to kill himself.

Officer Michael Renna found the man unconscious in his vehicle on a quiet stretch of Franklin Avenue between Oak Grove Avenue and Boulevard shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to a police report.

The officer reportedly administered Narcan, which helped bring the man around.

An ambulance took the man to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Police, meanwhile, discovered a suicide note.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification also responded to collect evidence.

Borough detectives are investigating.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

