Granite Spill Temporarily Closes Route 46 Bridge

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
No injuries were reported in the noontime mishap on the Route 46 bridge in Little Ferry.
A noontime mishap closed the Route 46 bridge over the Hackensack River on Monday.

The delay was temporary after a truck carrying granite and quartz spilled most of its load on the 89-year-old span between Little Ferry and Ridgefield Park on March 13.

A New Jersey Department of Transportation crew with a front-end loader and dump truck cleaned up the spill and the road was reopened.

No injuries were reported.

