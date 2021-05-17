Detective Work Produces Ridgefield Park Vehicle Burglary Arrest

A Ridgefield Park police detective cracked a pair of car burglaries with the arrest of a village man.

Officers were responding to a call of a thief rummaging through a vehicle parked in a Teaneck Road driveway shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a similar call came in moments later on nearby Mount Vernon Street, Lt. Arthur Jensen said.

Detective Dale Madden used witness accounts and surveillance video to identify Michael Hernandez, 22, who was arrested a short time later, Jensen said.

Hernandez was charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

