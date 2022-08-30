Contact Us
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Brazen Senior Burglar Subdued By Resident, Leonia Police Say
News

Bergen Man Charged With Holidaytime Child Sex Assaults

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Steve R. Shelley
Steve R. Shelley Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A divorced, unemployed Bergen County man repeatedly assaulted an underage teen sexually during Christmastime five years ago, authorities charged.

Steve R. Shelley, 49, remained held in the Bergen County Jail nearly a week after his arrest on Aug. 24, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit began investigating after receiving a report from Wood-Ridge police earlier this month about the alleged sexual assault of a child.

They found that Shelley had “assaulted a child who was between the ages of 13 and 16 on multiple occasions in Wood-Ridge,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged assaults occurred on Christmas Day of 2017, records show.

Shelley is charged with aggravated sexual contact and child endangerment through sexual contact.

He has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Superior Court in Hackensack to determine whether he should be freed pending trial or remain behind bars.   

to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.