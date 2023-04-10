That Wasn't Really Teterboro Airport On HBO's 'Succession'

Is your jaw still on the floor from that "Succession" twist? Well get ready to be stunned again: That wasn't actually Teterboro Airport.

The hit HBO show — much of which occurs in New Jersey — follows a feuding family attempting to gain control of a massive corporation and it features plenty of back stabbing and duplicity. Who knew it also applied to airports?

The show's Sunday, April 9 episode used the popular Bergen County airport as a key plot point for more scheming and skullduggery: The scenes at Teterboro Airport were actually shot at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to Steven Gorelick, executive director of the NJ Motion Picture and TV Commission.

"'Succession' hasn't completely abandoned filming in the Garden State. Scenes have been shot at CNBC's studios in Englewood Cliffs and at Liberty State Park, Gorelick said.

On the show, Westchester County Airport has filled in for airports in Sarajevo and Virginia. The show has also filmed at DD's Diner in Ossining and the Michaelian Office Building in White Plains, according to Visit Westchester.

