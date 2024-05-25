Gotcha! Bicycle-Riding Burglar From Passaic, 30, Captured By Hasbrouck Heights Officers: PD

A concerned citizen's call about a car burglar brought officers to the area of Hamilton Avenue and the Boulevard around 2 a.m., May 25, Lt. John Behr said.

Hector J. Torres-Duran tried to flee Officers Joseph Armeli and Kevin Condal but crashed the bike and took off on foot in the parking lots behind Boulevard businesses, the lieutenant said.

"He was eventually cornered and found hiding behind a Dumpster attempting to conceal himself under garbage bags and was taken into custody," Behr said.

Officer Joseph Olivo brought Torres-Duran to headquarters, where Detective Nicholas Brunetti found him carrying a knife and $2,279 in cash, the lieutenant said.

Torres-Duran had an active warrant from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

He also has an extensive criminal history, records show, including an arrest for selling cocaine in Bergen and Passaic counties while driving a cab.

SEE: Prosecutor: Detectives Nab Accused Passaic Dealer, Companion With Coke In Garfield Taxi Stop

Torres-Duran had previously been in another high-profile arrest involving a getaway bike in Clifton.

SEE: Clifton Police Chase Down Bike-Riding Pre-Dawn Burglary Suspect From Passaic

It was pretty much the same situation for Hasbrouck Heights police early Saturday.

They charged Hector-Torres with resisting arrest, eluding, attempted burglary and illegal weapons possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

The arrest served as an example of how citizens can be "the eyes and ears of our community," Hasbrouck Heights Police Chief Joseph Rinke said.

The chief reminded them to lock their vehicles, never leave fobs or keys inside them and always call police whenever spotting something even remotely suspicious.

They'd rather come and find nothing than have someone become a victim.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.