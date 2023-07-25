Cash Flow: Unclaimed Bills Found Scattered Through Parking Lot Of Hasbrouck Heights Bank

An honest caller alerted borough police to 10 Hamiltons that had been blown through the lot of the Bank of America branch at 152 Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.

No one had claimed the stack of tens as of noontime Tuesday, Lt. John Behr said.

And it apparently didn't belong to the bank.

If it's yours, come to Hasbrouck Heights police headquarters or call the HHPD at (201) 288-1000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.