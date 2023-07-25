Partly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Cash Flow: Unclaimed Bills Found Scattered Through Parking Lot Of Hasbrouck Heights Bank

Know anyone who might've lost $100 in the parking lot of a Hasbrouck Heights bank?

An honest caller alerted Hasbrouck Heights police to ten $10 bills that had been blown through the lot of the Bank of America branch at 152 Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.
An honest caller alerted Hasbrouck Heights police to ten $10 bills that had been blown through the lot of the Bank of America branch at 152 Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 24. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / HHPD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

An honest caller alerted borough police to 10 Hamiltons that had been blown through the lot of the Bank of America branch at 152 Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.

No one had claimed the stack of tens as of noontime Tuesday, Lt. John Behr said.

And it apparently didn't belong to the bank.

If it's yours, come to Hasbrouck Heights police headquarters or call the HHPD at (201) 288-1000

to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE