This is the fourth-largest jackpot in Pick-6 game history.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Monday, Aug. 14,

The winning ticket was sold at the Quick Chek store #113 at 2307 Route 88, Point Pleasant in Ocean County.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Aug. 14, drawing were: 10, 12, 21, 30, 38, and 45.

