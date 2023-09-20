Winner: Ocean County Lottery Player Splits $770K Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Each ticket is worth $385,109.

The winning numbers were: 06, 11, 14, 17 and 20 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Ocean County: Brick Convenience Store II, 438 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. and

Essex County: Irvington Quick Stop, 218 Orange Ave., Irvington.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.