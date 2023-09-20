Fair 59°

Winner: Ocean County Lottery Player Splits $770K Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

A lottery player from Ocean County split the $770,218 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, Sept. 19. 

Each ticket is worth $385,109. 

The winning numbers were: 06, 11, 14, 17 and 20 and the XTRA number was: 04. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Ocean County: Brick Convenience Store II, 438 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. and

  • Essex County: Irvington Quick Stop, 218 Orange Ave., Irvington.

