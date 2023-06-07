Wildfire Consumes 70 Acres In Jackson Township

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service made substantial progress overnight in containing the Glory Wildfire burning in the area of East Commodore Boulevard and Cedar Swamp Road, they said.

The wildfire is now 70% contained, the fire service said on Wednesday, June 7.

Forest Fire Service crews utilized a backfiring operation overnight to protect surrounding homes and burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire.

Most roads had been reopened.

Fifteen structures remained threatened. This is down from 30 structures threatened on Tuesday, June 6.

