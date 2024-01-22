Whiting SUV Driver Killed In Crash With Tree

Manchester Township police said officers responded to a crash near the intersection of New Mexico Avenue and Washington Lane just after 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a white 2018 Ford EcoSport with extensive front-end damage.

First responders gave treatment and CPR to 80-year-old Patricia Ford. She was rushed to Community Medical Center in Toms River and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said Ford was driving south on Washington Lane and sped through the stop sign at the intersection with New Mexico Drive. Her SUV went over the curb, crashed through a wooden fence, and the front end hit a tree. The force caused her vehicle to spin counterclockwise and hit three other threes.

Police said Ford was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash and several airbags deployed. They also said they believe an "unknown medical event" was the main cause of the crash.

The traffic safety unit for the Manchester Township Police Department is investigating the crash.

