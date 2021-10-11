Tidal Flood Warning Issued For Jersey Shore, South Jersey: NWS

Coastal flood warnings are in effect for the Jersey Shore and South Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning from the NWS in Mount Holly/Philadelphia is in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.

"The threat will lessen as we go through the new week," the NWS said on Facebook.

The currents causing inland flooding are exacerbated by 10 mph winds from the northeast.

The NWS warning includes the following counties Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean.

NWS forecasters said widespread flooding could occur, mainly during high-tide, in coastal communities and inland tidal waterways.

Some roads could become impassable. Vulnerable structures could sustain water damage.

