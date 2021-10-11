Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Tidal Flood Warning Issued For Jersey Shore, South Jersey: NWS

Jon Craig
A coastal flood warning has.been issued for the Jersey Shore and South Jersey near the Delaware Bay. Photo Credit: National Weather Service/ Mount Holly
A tidal warning issued by NWS in Mount Holly Photo Credit: Twitter/ National Weather Service

Coastal flood warnings are in effect for the Jersey Shore and South Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning from the NWS in Mount Holly/Philadelphia is in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.

"The threat will lessen as we go through the new week," the NWS said on Facebook. 

The currents causing inland flooding are exacerbated by 10 mph winds from the northeast.

The NWS warning includes the following counties  Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean.

NWS forecasters  said widespread flooding could occur, mainly during high-tide, in coastal communities and inland tidal waterways.

Some roads could become impassable.  Vulnerable structures could sustain water damage.

