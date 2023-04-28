Virginia Woman Used Fentanyl Before Fatal Crash: Prosecutor

Michelle Roselli, of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 26, to vehicular homicide, assault by auto and DUI, they said.

The January 2020 crash on the Garden State Parkway resulted in the death of Tri Nguyen, 66, of Berkeley Township, as well as serious injuries to Thuy Duong, 51, also of Berkeley Township.

On Feb. 22, 2020, Nguyen succumbed to his injuries. Duong remains in a Rehabilitation Facility recovering from her injuries.

Responding Troopers observed that Roselli appeared to be intoxicated at the scene of the crash, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Troopers attempted to administer standardized field sobriety tests to Roselli, which she failed, he said.

She was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Roselli was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

A search warrant was obtained for a draw of her blood; laboratory results from the blood draw, later received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, revealed the presence of 8.6 nanograms of fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash, Billhimer said.

