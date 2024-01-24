Rusinko was born on Sunday, Mar. 21, 1993, in Manalapan and moved to Point Pleasant with his parents Paul and Dawn in 1998, his obit reads.

As a child, Rusinko loved karate, collecting Pokemon cards and coins, watching SpongeBob SquarePants, and playing video games on his Game Boy.

He graduated from Point Pleasant High School and was nicknamed "Skipper," and went on to graduate from a police academy in Colorado in 2016. From there, Rusinko went to Kean University and graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in finance.

Rusinko most recently worked laying tile with his father.

"Tyler was loving, caring, friendly, smart, and always had time for family," Rusinko's obituary said. "He enjoyed woodworking, was an avid reader, and he loved going to the beach with the family dogs Gabriel and Sadie."

A visitation for Rusinko will be at O'Brien Funeral Home on Burnt Tavern Road in Brick. The visiting hours are from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Rusinko's funeral mass will be at St. Peter's Church on Forman Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26.

Click here for Tyler Rusinko's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.