Two Pickup Trucks Involved In Mysterious Explosion in Lakewood: Police

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, Lakewood Police Officer Daniel Spagnuolo was dispatched to Squankum Road and Shafto Road for a report of an explosion and a smoke condition.

Spagnuolo was met by a neighborhood resident who said he observed two vehicles, traveling slowly on Squankum Road, just before he heard a loud boom, police said.

A nearby home video system captured the event, police said.

Upon reviewing the video, it appears that two pick up trucks, one light in color, the other dark in color, were traveling in tandem south on Squankum Road when they stopped near a small wooded section, police said.

After a brief pause, a lit object was tossed from one of the trucks and into the wooded area, just prior to detonation, police said.

Police did not elaborate on what may have exploded.

Two pedestrians were approximately 50 to 100 feet away at the time, police said. No one was injured.

The investigation is active with assistance from Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Kevin Donnelly at the Lakewood Police Department, 732-363-0200 ext. 5346.

