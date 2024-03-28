Two Cats Killed In Brick Township House Fire

Brick Township firefighters responded to the unit in a multi-family building on Northrup Drive at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 27, the Brick Township Fire Safety Bureau said in a news release. The person inside the house was able to get out safely and no humans were injured.

Firefighters had to battle heavy flames due to "excessive storage" inside the home. Once the fire was suppressed, crews found two cats dead when searching the home.

Brick's fire safety bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.

