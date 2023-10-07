Triple Fatal: 2 Vehicles Split In Half When Accord Runs Red Light At Lakewood Intersection

A 2009 Honda Accord carrying four people ran the light while heading eastbound at Cedar Bridge Avenue at New Hampshire Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The Honda failed to stop at the red light and entered the intersection, where it struck a 2008 Dodge Truck. The impact caused the Dodge Truck to roll over and split in two. The Honda Accord continued off the roadway and struck a metal traffic signal pole. Upon contact with the pole, the Accord likewise broke into two parts, the prosecutor said.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Dodge was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC) in Neptune with minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda Accord and one of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The three remaining passengers in the Accord were transported to JSUMC for treatment, where one of them died.

The other two passengers of the Accord remain hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad and Lakewood Township Police Department.

