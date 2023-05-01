Toms River Woman Admits Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend

Samantha Massimino pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday, May 1, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Oct. 24, 2020, at approximately 4 a.m., Toms River Township Police Officers responded to a local residence following a 911 call requesting assistance in reference to a male victim having been stabbed.

Responding Officers found Reinaldo Feliciano, Jr., 35, with a stab wound to his leg. An investigation found that Massimino and Feliciano, who had previously been in a dating relationship, became involved in a physical altercation at the residence.

During the course of the argument, Massimino retrieved a knife and ultimately stabbed Feliciano in the leg.

Feliciano was transported to Community Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Massimino was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Ocean County Jail where she has been lodged since her arrest.

