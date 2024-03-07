Toms River Dad Robert Catalfamo Dies Suddenly, 43

Nearly $20,000 was raised for medical and funeral expenses by the GoFundMe page as of Thursday, March 7.

Rob was a 1999 graduate of South Plainfield High School, his obituary said.

Rob lived in Jersey City and later began a career in hospitality, eventually to Albany, NY, where he worked for the New York Board of Health, according to his obit.

Rob moved to Toms River, where he met Stephanie: "They have a daughter Luna who carries on his legacy by sharing Rob’s comic style and musical talent," his obituary said.

Rob was the branch manager at Citizens Bank in Manchester. His colleagues appreciated his kindness and empathy as a manager, his obit said.

Any leftover GoFundMe funds will be put towards Luna's future education, the page's organizer, Michael Nirenberg of Brooklyn wrote.

"Seeing some of the people that Rob left behind last night at the wake was bittersweet. Laughs through the tears," Mike wrote on the GoFundMe page. "I'm personally knocked out by how many of you showed up for this, and how we came together as a community for Stephanie and Luna. The world can be cruel, and can also be beautiful. I wish he could have seen all of this."

Click here to view Robert Catalfamo's complete obituary and here to donate to the GoFundMe.

