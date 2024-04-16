Three Hospitalized With Head Injuries After Manchester Township Crash

Manchester Township police responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 70 and County Route 571 at around 4:02 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 15, the department said in a news release. Officers found a black 2002 Toyota Tundra in the intersection facing east with extensive front-end damage and a red 2008 Mercury Milan against a traffic light pole with extensive passenger side and front-end damage.

Investigators said the Toyota was driving west on Route 70 through the intersection when the Mercury in the eastbound lane tried to turn left in front of the pickup. The Toyota hit the side of the Mercury, pushing the car off the road and into the traffic light post at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The 30-year-old driver from Browns Mills suffered extensive injuries including a head injury, and he was rushed by ambulance to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. A 65-year-old Browns Mills man who was a passenger in the pickup was airlifted to the same hospital with head and facial injuries.

A 55-year-old Whiting woman was the driver of the Mercury and she also suffered a head injury. She was brought to the Neptune hospital in an ambulance.

Investigators also said neither man in the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt in the crash. All three patients were listed in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing but police said failure to yield at the intersection appears to be the main cause of the crash.

