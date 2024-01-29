Teen Driver Crashes Into Manchester Township School Bus: Police

Manchester Township police said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 37 and Colonial Drive at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. The intersection is right next to the police department.

Investigators said the teen was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra west on Colonial Drive in the left turn lane. The 2017 Thomas school bus owned and operated by the Manchester Township Board of Education was also traveling west on Colonial Drive.

The car and bus entered the intersection at the same time. The car drove straight and crashed into the bus, which was trying to make a left turn from the right lane.

The 50-year-old man driving the bus and all 37 students on board were wearing their seatbelts. One child complained about head pain but refused medical attention.

The car driver and another child in the car were also wearing their seatbelts. They were not injured in the crash.

Police are investigating the crash but an improper lane change by the car driver has been ruled as the causing factor.

