A Few Clouds 52°

SHARE

SUV Flips In Woods, Lakewood Driver Charged With DUI: Police

A 32-year-old Lakewood man was charged with driving under the influence after flipping his SUV.

At the crash scene. (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop (TLS))
At the crash scene. (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop (TLS)) Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (TLS)
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Lakewood Officers Julian Guzman and Eric Micallef were dispatched to a single-car crash in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and South Street, police said.

Police found an overturned 2009 Toyota Highlander in the woods.

Trapped inside was the driver, Jessi Brito, police said.

Extrication efforts by the Lakewood Fire Department, EMS and Hatzolah freed Brito a short time later. 

He was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment of neck, shoulder and back pain.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE