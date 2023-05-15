SUV Flips In Woods, Lakewood Driver Charged With DUI: Police

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Lakewood Officers Julian Guzman and Eric Micallef were dispatched to a single-car crash in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and South Street, police said.

Police found an overturned 2009 Toyota Highlander in the woods.

Trapped inside was the driver, Jessi Brito, police said.

Extrication efforts by the Lakewood Fire Department, EMS and Hatzolah freed Brito a short time later.

He was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment of neck, shoulder and back pain.

