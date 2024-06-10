SUV Driver Wanted After Bicyclist Killed In Jackson Township Hit-And-Run Crash: Prosecutors

Jackson Township police responded to the crash on Farmingdale Road at around noon on Sunday, June 9, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. Investigators said a 2017 Audi A4 swerved left to avoid crashing head-on into a red SUV.

The Audi struck a bicyclist in the left lane before hitting a tree on the side of the road. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the Audi driver was brought to CentraState Medical Center in Freehold with minor injuries.

The SUV left the crash scene and it was believed to be a red or maroon Hyundai. The suspected driver was a woman and she had a young boy as a passenger.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 3689, or the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111.

