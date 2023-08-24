Suspect Arrested In Toms River Bank Robberies: Police

The first was an attempted robbery and minutes later, the suspect allegedly robbed another bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, shortly after 2 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to the First Financial Bank on Route 9 for a reported attempted bank robbery. The initial investigation revealed a middle-aged white male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, dark pants, and a surgical mask produced a note demanding money but left on foot prior to receiving any proceeds.

While investigating the incident, police dispatchers received a second call from the Santander Bank just north of the first location on Route 9 reporting a robbery where a male, fitting the same description, handed the teller a note, and left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The following day on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Toms River detectives developed an investigative lead on the minivan allegedly used during the robberies which spawned into a joint investigation along with the East Brunswick and Berkeley Township Police Departments.

The suspect, identified as Daniel McCarthy, was located at a motel in East Brunswick along with his vehicle. Following surveillance, detectives took him into custody without incident.

McCarthy has prior addresses in both Jackson and East Brunswick.

He was charged by Toms River detectives with one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery. Additional charges are pending further investigation by the agencies involved.

McCarthy will be held in the Ocean County Jail pending an upcoming bail hearing.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Unit assisted in processing the scene.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau at tips@trpolice.org.

